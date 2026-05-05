O'Shea, McAteer and Ogbene in Ireland Squad

Tuesday, 5th May 2026 11:33

Skipper Dara O’Shea, Kasey McAteer and on-loan Blues forward Chieo Ogbene have been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their friendly against Grenada in Dublin on Saturday 16th May (KO 5pm).

Ireland have two more friendlies, Qatar also in Dublin on May 28th and a trip to Canada on June 6th, but a separate squad will be selected for those games with no players whose season is still in progress picked for the Grenada.

O’Shea has previously won 43 caps, McAteer eight, netting one international goal, and Ogbene, who was with Sheffield United for the season, 32, scoring four times.

Jack Taylor, who has previously won 11 caps, has been left out of the squad, as has Sammie Szmodics, 12 caps, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Derby, manager Heimir Hallgrímsson explaining at his press conference that it was as they have been struggling with injuries.

Taylor missed the penultimate game of the season at Southampton due to a knee problem but returned for the final-day victory over QPR.

Photo: Reuters