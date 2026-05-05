O'Shea, McAteer and Ogbene in Ireland Squad
Tuesday, 5th May 2026 11:33
Skipper Dara O’Shea, Kasey McAteer and on-loan Blues forward Chieo Ogbene have been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their friendly against Grenada in Dublin on Saturday 16th May (KO 5pm).
Ireland have two more friendlies, Qatar also in Dublin on May 28th and a trip to Canada on June 6th, but a separate squad will be selected for those games with no players whose season is still in progress picked for the Grenada.
O’Shea has previously won 43 caps, McAteer eight, netting one international goal, and Ogbene, who was with Sheffield United for the season, 32, scoring four times.
Jack Taylor, who has previously won 11 caps, has been left out of the squad, as has Sammie Szmodics, 12 caps, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Derby, manager Heimir Hallgrímsson explaining at his press conference that it was as they have been struggling with injuries.
Taylor missed the penultimate game of the season at Southampton due to a knee problem but returned for the final-day victory over QPR.
Photo: Reuters
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 299 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of ITFC. No.47 - We’re Going Up Again! by The_Flashing_Smile
When we look back on this game dispassionately, we’ll probably see it as comfortable. It didn’t feel it at the time, even with the two early goals. There was always a nagging doubt that if QPR somehow pulled one back, things would get nervy.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.46 - That’s Entertainment, Revisited by The_Flashing_Smile
An extraordinary, pulsating, end-to-end-ding-dong of a game.
Fantastic entertainment; what football should always be about.
One game now left, three points still required.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.45 - The Point by The_Flashing_Smile
I’m running out of words for these intros. The poem says it all.
A point was needed, and we got it. Two poems left (hopefully). Three points required.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.44 - Stress by The_Flashing_Smile
One word sums this game up. And the rest of the season, I imagine.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.43 - Monk-y Business by The_Flashing_Smile
This was a battle that swung one way then the other, ending in a probably fair draw.
And I saw a monk on the train.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]