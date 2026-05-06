Burns: I'd Love to Stay
Wednesday, 6th May 2026 10:09
Out-of-contract Blues winger Wes Burns says he’d love to stay at Portman Road for next season’s return to the Premier League.
Burns, 31, is one of four players to have won three promotions with Kieran McKenna’s side, alongside Christian Walton, George Hirst and Leif Davis.
The Wales international’s terms with Town are up this summer but he says he would love to continue his time at the club, despite rumours that he may be set for a move to the US this summer.
“Who knows?” told the EADT when asked what his future holds. “It’s the question that everyone wants answers to. I myself have no idea.
“The club will do what it wants to do, whether that’s with me in its plans or me not in the plans. Who knows?
“I’d love to stay. The club’s got a massive place in my heart. There’s one goal that I’ve always had throughout my career. I’ve scored in the Conference, League Two, League One and the Championship, but I never got my goal in the Premier League.
“I’d love to be able to just tick that last little thing off because it’s a little bit of a gripe of mine. I’d love to be able to be given the chance to do so.”
Speaking about Burns’s situation last week, manager Kieran McKenna said he didn't know where things currently stand.
“Honestly, I don’t have a complete update on it,” he said. “And I’m not sure I can reveal anything too much.
“I think Wes has earned the right here over the last few seasons to be the first one to decide his future. I think there were some discussions in January with Wes about his future.
“And he knows how highly we think of him and how important we see him as part of the team and part of the club. I think every party needs to meet on what the right next step is.
“I think in that situation, probably the biggest deciding factor will be what Wes wants for his future and what he wants for his next few years.
“There were some conversations around that in January. I’ve certainly not been party to any conversations I’m sure have been had in the background.
“So that will be up to Wes to discuss with the club. He’s put himself in the history books of the club and I’m sure he wants to have another big day in it tomorrow.
“But I presume, there will be conversations and decisions made over the summer on that.”
Photo: Matchday Images
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