Burns: I'd Love to Stay

Wednesday, 6th May 2026 10:09 Out-of-contract Blues winger Wes Burns says he’d love to stay at Portman Road for next season’s return to the Premier League. Burns, 31, is one of four players to have won three promotions with Kieran McKenna’s side, alongside Christian Walton, George Hirst and Leif Davis. The Wales international’s terms with Town are up this summer but he says he would love to continue his time at the club, despite rumours that he may be set for a move to the US this summer. “Who knows?” told the EADT when asked what his future holds. “It’s the question that everyone wants answers to. I myself have no idea. “The club will do what it wants to do, whether that’s with me in its plans or me not in the plans. Who knows? “I’d love to stay. The club’s got a massive place in my heart. There’s one goal that I’ve always had throughout my career. I’ve scored in the Conference, League Two, League One and the Championship, but I never got my goal in the Premier League. “I’d love to be able to just tick that last little thing off because it’s a little bit of a gripe of mine. I’d love to be able to be given the chance to do so.” Speaking about Burns’s situation last week, manager Kieran McKenna said he didn't know where things currently stand. “Honestly, I don’t have a complete update on it,” he said. “And I’m not sure I can reveal anything too much. “I think Wes has earned the right here over the last few seasons to be the first one to decide his future. I think there were some discussions in January with Wes about his future. “And he knows how highly we think of him and how important we see him as part of the team and part of the club. I think every party needs to meet on what the right next step is. “I think in that situation, probably the biggest deciding factor will be what Wes wants for his future and what he wants for his next few years. “There were some conversations around that in January. I’ve certainly not been party to any conversations I’m sure have been had in the background. “So that will be up to Wes to discuss with the club. He’s put himself in the history books of the club and I’m sure he wants to have another big day in it tomorrow. “But I presume, there will be conversations and decisions made over the summer on that.” Photo: Matchday Images



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smithlarr added 10:23 - May 6

With his injury last year, he didn't get a fair shake at the Prem. At the very least he deserves the opportunity again, hopefully we can work something out. 0

LeightonBuzzardBlue added 10:27 - May 6

1-year extension, let him get his goal, be a leader in the dressing room, then "sell" him in Jan to someone in the States ready for their season -1

CamposBarnet added 10:29 - May 6

If Wes and the club can agree a deal it's a no brainer for me. The issue is, someone out there will offer him likely a three year deal. Which Town understandably wont! 1

Bazza8564 added 10:34 - May 6

CamposBarnet, yes, which somebody actually did in January I believe.



Hes 32 in November, he has a young family and if he has chance to go to the MLS this early in the season, I believe the club will release him. I think thats what KM means by the first one to decide his future.



Sentiment will drive a lot of fans to say No, but i truly believe it's in Wes' best interests to leave and secure a longer deal and look after his young family.



He has been arguably the best buy ever for the fee (£60k), let him go with our blessing and let's move on 0

Bazza8564 added 10:34 - May 6

CamposBarnet, yes, which somebody actually did in January I believe.



Hes 32 in November, he has a young family and if he has chance to go to the MLS this early in the season, I believe the club will release him. I think thats what KM means by the first one to decide his future.



Sentiment will drive a lot of fans to say No, but i truly believe it's in Wes' best interests to leave and secure a longer deal and look after his young family.



He has been arguably the best buy ever for the fee (£60k), let him go with our blessing and let's move on 0

bringmeaKuqi added 10:36 - May 6

I think it's a no brainer for one more year. He absolutely still has something to offer and even in his spells this season looks sharp. What we need is counterattacking speed, and he offers that even if only off the bench. 0

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