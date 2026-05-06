U18s Beaten By Palace

Wednesday, 6th May 2026 16:43

Town's U18s were beaten 6-3 by Crystal Palace in an entertaining league fixture at Bent Lane on Wednesday afternoon, with former Blues and Eagles forward Shefki Kuqi an interested spectator.

The young Blues made the perfect start when Shak Nicolaou netted from the penalty spot after being tripped in the area on just five minutes.

The lead lasted just two minutes though as Mylo Bernard beat young keeper Ruben Wreford at his near post following a good move down the visitors' right.

On 37 the Eagles took the lead when Jacob Fasida appeared to miscue a long-range free-kick with his attempted deep cross floating over Wreford and into the top corner.

Five minutes later a through ball was missed by the Town backline and David Montjen raced through to coolly slot the ball past an exposed Wreford.

There was still time before the break for Palace to threaten again, with Blues skipper Charlie Wood (pictured) just about getting back to clear a close-range effort off the line.

However the visitors made it 4-1 within a minute of the restart - Wreford parried a shot away but Bernard reacted quickest to tuck the loose ball into the net.

On 50, Matt Pooley's side hit back when Wood met a left-sided corner from Bobby Sains, and his header beat Thiago Speroni in the Palace goal.

Soon after, Nicolaou released Claudio Nzang, who has been with Leyton Orient this season, but the trialist's near post shot was pushed wide by Speroni.

On 73 a clinical short free-kick routine led to the Blues pulling another goal back. Sains teed up to shoot but played the ball out wide and a low cross into the box was turned home by midfielder Usisya Longwe.

However, with seven minutes remaining, Palace sub Jamar Lee scored with his first touch within a minute of coming on and the same player found the net again with a minute remaining with a low shot from just outside the box.

Town's U18 side complete their league campaign on Saturday with a home game against Aston Villa.

U18s: Wreford, Boakye-King, Berkeley-Agyepong, Brown, Wood, Longwe (Hall 73), Nzang (Nsofor 83), Sains, Eldred, Enkotosia (Burton-Yurevich 73), Nicolaou. Unused: Fletcher.

Photo: Matchday Images