Schoolboy Wattley in England U15s Squad

Thursday, 7th May 2026 10:12

Academy schoolboy Zac Wattley has been named in the England U15s squad for a tournament in Croatia.

The Young Lions face Japan on Tuesday 19th May, Brazil the following day, then the hosts on Friday 22nd May, then one of South Korea, Switzerland, USA or Portugal in a place play-off match depending on the results of the previous matches.

Central defender Wattley, 15, along with Town teammates Tommy McLoughlin and Ashton Begg, was selected for an U15s emerging talent camp last September and was subsequently included in squads throughout the season, scoring his first international goal in a 3-0 victory in Cyprus in February.

The Northgate High School pupil has been with the Blues academy since he was seven years old and has moved from operating as a striker to centre-half during that time.

England U15s: Charlie Mountain (Derby County), Zachary Trinder (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Arlo Tye (Derby County), Aaron Woolford (Chelsea), Joseph Akinsanya (Manchester United), Francis Boggan (Everton), Oliver Crofts (Chelsea), Rubens Nebatumbu (Leicester City), Isaac Ogunrinde (Crystal Palace), Piers Pinnock (Sl Benfica), Concilio Tonebi (West Ham United), Zac Wattley (Ipswich Town), William Apter (Everton), Luca Eden (Liverpool), Isaiah Gonzales-Osbourne (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eden Mahoney-Smith (Chelsea), Zach Hitchen (Leeds United), Luis Munoz (Arsenal), Brian Nyonyi (Manchester United), Rico Sealey (Chelsea), Kobi Akerele (Liverpool), Emmanuel Famokun (West Ham United), Jaden Maghoma (Arsenal), Eliah Semakula (Chelsea)

Photo: TWTD