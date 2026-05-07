Town Among Clubs Linked With Paris FC Defender
Thursday, 7th May 2026 12:48
Town are reported to be among a number of Premier League clubs showing interest in Paris FC defender Moustapha Mbow.
According to RMC Sport, Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham have already made significant offers for the 26-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window with Town and Liverpool said to have made enquiries. German clubs and Ligue 1 Lille are also believed to be keen, the latter having made an approach in January.
Centre-half Mbow has been with Paris FC, who are 11th in Ligue 1 having been promoted a year ago, since the summer of 2023 and is contracted until the summer of 2028.
Capped by Senegal at U20 level, the 6ft 4in tall Dakar-born defender has been called into the senior squad but so far without making his full international debut.
Having been with AF Darou Salam in his home country, Mbow moved to Stade de Reims in 2019. Following loan spells with Nimes and Seraing in Belgium, he joined his current club.
Photo: Mehdi Chebil / Hans Lucas via Reuters Connect
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