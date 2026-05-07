Blades 'Could Renew Clarke Interest'

Thursday, 7th May 2026 13:24

Sheffield United are reported to be ready to renew their apparent interest in Blues top scorer Jack Clarke this summer.

According to the Sheffield Star, Clarke could come back onto the Blades’ radar this summer, the same source having linked the 25-year-old with the South Yorkshiremen in January.

Then, manager Kieran McKenna put the lid on any potential move and it similarly appears unlikely that the Blues would look to sell this summer or that Clarke, who top-scored for Town with 16 goals in 2025/26, would be interested in a return to the Championship ahead of a second chance to prove himself in the top flight with the Blues.

Speaking in October last year, McKenna said he believes Clarke, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2029 having signed from Sunderland for £15 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons in the summer of 2024, can impress in the Premier League.

“He’s already shown that he can be a really good player in the Championship and I think he already is a really good player in the Championship,” he said.

“What we want him to be, what we believe he can be, what he wants to be, is a really good Premier League player.

“And to do that he had to and he has to develop from where he was 18 months ago in his all-round game and his off-the-ball work, in his defending and his resilience, all those things.

“I spoke to him about the season and whether he makes 30 starts or 25 starts or 20 starts, it’s probably not going to be the decisive thing in him taking a step towards possibly being a Premier League player again and helping the club taking a step towards being a Premier League club.

“That is how he can work every day, how he can keep improving his game, how he can deal with the different situations, how he can keep improving all-round. And he’s doing all those things.

“He knows that he’ll do that some weeks from the start, he’ll do that some weeks from the bench, but if he keeps working how he is at the moment, he’s a much better, more-rounded player than the one who arrived.

“And that player was already a good Championship player, not that he doesn’t have anything to prove at this level, but we know he is.

“But I think he’s on his journey now to hopefully becoming the best player he can be. If he can do that, then it’s good for him and good for the club.”

Photo: Matchday Images