Ten Released as Town Women Announce Retained List

Thursday, 7th May 2026 16:11

Ipswich Town Women have revealed their retained list following the completion of their first ever WSL2 season with 10 players released.

Those previously contracted players moving on alongside club legend Natasha Thomas, whose departure was announced earlier this afternoon, are Sophie Baigent, Rianna Dean, Ruby Doe, Charlotte Fleming, Shauna Guyatt, Summer Hughes, Nina Meollo, Kyra Robertson and Ruby Seaby.

Robertson (pictured) is perhaps the biggest name in that list, the midfielder having skippered the team as they beat Plymouth 3-1 at Portman Road in March 2025 and made more than 100 appearances.

Summer Hughes is another long-time regular, who scored in that game and also played more than 100 games for the club.

In addition to that list, five the loans signed in January are at an end: Ava Baker (Birmingham City), Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur, although her release by Spurs was announced last week), Nelly Las (Leicester City), Malaika Meena (Bristol City) and Kenzie Weir (Everton).

Contract talks remain ongoing with skipper Maria Boswell, Kaci-Jai Bonwick, Laura Hartley and Megan Wearing.

Those remaining under contract are Princess Ademiluyi (on loan until end of December), Lucy Ashworth-Clifford, Colette Cavanagh, Jenna Dear, Leah Mitchell, Natalia Negri, Grace Neville, Lucy O’Brien, Paige Peake, Sophie Peskett, Lysianne Proulx and Bethan Roe.

Photo: TWTD