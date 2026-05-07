Ten Released as Town Women Announce Retained List
Thursday, 7th May 2026 16:11
Ipswich Town Women have revealed their retained list following the completion of their first ever WSL2 season with 10 players released.
Those previously contracted players moving on alongside club legend Natasha Thomas, whose departure was announced earlier this afternoon, are Sophie Baigent, Rianna Dean, Ruby Doe, Charlotte Fleming, Shauna Guyatt, Summer Hughes, Nina Meollo, Kyra Robertson and Ruby Seaby.
Robertson (pictured) is perhaps the biggest name in that list, the midfielder having skippered the team as they beat Plymouth 3-1 at Portman Road in March 2025 and made more than 100 appearances.
Summer Hughes is another long-time regular, who scored in that game and also played more than 100 games for the club.
In addition to that list, five the loans signed in January are at an end: Ava Baker (Birmingham City), Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur, although her release by Spurs was announced last week), Nelly Las (Leicester City), Malaika Meena (Bristol City) and Kenzie Weir (Everton).
Contract talks remain ongoing with skipper Maria Boswell, Kaci-Jai Bonwick, Laura Hartley and Megan Wearing.
Those remaining under contract are Princess Ademiluyi (on loan until end of December), Lucy Ashworth-Clifford, Colette Cavanagh, Jenna Dear, Leah Mitchell, Natalia Negri, Grace Neville, Lucy O’Brien, Paige Peake, Sophie Peskett, Lysianne Proulx and Bethan Roe.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 299 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of ITFC. No.47 - We’re Going Up Again! by The_Flashing_Smile
When we look back on this game dispassionately, we’ll probably see it as comfortable. It didn’t feel it at the time, even with the two early goals. There was always a nagging doubt that if QPR somehow pulled one back, things would get nervy.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.46 - That’s Entertainment, Revisited by The_Flashing_Smile
An extraordinary, pulsating, end-to-end-ding-dong of a game.
Fantastic entertainment; what football should always be about.
One game now left, three points still required.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.45 - The Point by The_Flashing_Smile
I’m running out of words for these intros. The poem says it all.
A point was needed, and we got it. Two poems left (hopefully). Three points required.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.44 - Stress by The_Flashing_Smile
One word sums this game up. And the rest of the season, I imagine.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.43 - Monk-y Business by The_Flashing_Smile
This was a battle that swung one way then the other, ending in a probably fair draw.
And I saw a monk on the train.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]