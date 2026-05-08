Wright Named Manager of the Month

Friday, 8th May 2026 10:42

Town Women boss David Wright has won the WSL2 Manager of the Month Award for April.

Former full-back Wright saw his side to safety via two big wins during the final full month of the season, defeating Sheffield United 4-1 at home and then eventual champions Birmingham City 3-0 at St Andrew’s.

The 46-year-old, who was put in interim charge in January, was rewarded for his efforts by being handed the job full-time.

Elsewhere, Portsmouth’s Adrian Segecic was named Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for April, Town keeper Christian Walton having been among those nominated.

Photo: TownTV