McAteer Nominated For Goal of the Month

Friday, 8th May 2026 10:49

Blues forward Kasey McAteer has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for April.

McAteer’s strike against Middlesbrough following a well-worked move is shortlisted alongside goals scored by Frank Onyeka of Coventry City, Charlton’s Charlie Kelman and Will Lankshear, Oxford United.

The Irish international, signed from Leicester last summer, ended the season in a rich vein of form, scoring in each of the last three home matches.

Votes can be cast here before 5pm on Monday 11th May. Fans' votes will be combined with those of a panel to determine the winner.

Photo: Matchday Images