Negri Nominated For Save of the Season

Friday, 8th May 2026 19:57

Town Women keeper Natalia Negri has been nominated twice for the WSL2 Save of the Season award.

The 22-year-old won Save of the Month twice during the campaign, in September for a stop against Nottingham Forest and in February against Portsmouth, with both shortlisted for the season gong.

The other nominees are Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Shae Yanez (Crystal Palace), Fran Stenson (Southampton) and Cat Sheppard (Durham).

Supporters can cast their vote here until 10am on Wednesday.

Photo: Matchday Images