U18s Host Villa in Final Game

Saturday, 9th May 2026 09:35

Town’s U18s play the final game of their U18 Premier League South season when they host Aston Villa at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues will be looking for the victory which would move them off the foot of the table with second-bottom Birmingham City, who face Southampton in their last match, a point ahead of Matt Pooley and Jimmy Smith’s Town side.

However, the Blues taking anything from the match will be tough with the visitors third in the division and still in with a shout of finishing second behind Chelsea, who have already confirmed the title.





Photo: TWTD