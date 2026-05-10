Ayinde's Boreham Wood in Wembley Action

Sunday, 10th May 2026 10:37

Town U21s forward Leon Ayinde and his loan side Boreham Wood are in Wembley action this afternoon in the Enterprise National League Promotion final against Rochdale, where he was on loan last season (KO 3pm).

Ayinde, 21, has been with the Wood since February and has already picked up one medal during his spell having come on as a sub in the National League Cup final as the Hertfordshire side beat West Ham’s U21s on penalties.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international made five starts and eight sub appearances in the regular National League season, scoring twice, and has started each of their play-off matches up to now, the 1-0 home victory over Forest Green Rovers and the 2-1 success at Carlisle, both after extra-time.

Boreham Wood go into the game as outsiders having finished fourth in the table, 16 points behind second-placed Dale, who missed out on automatic promotion in the dying embers of the division’s final day despite having picked up 106 points.

Ayinde signed for Town from Cork City in January 2023 and, coincidentally, spent time on loan at Rochdale last season.

Photo: Matchday Images