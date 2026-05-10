Wembley Play-Off Final Heartbreak For Ayinde

Sunday, 10th May 2026 18:53

Blues U21s forward Leon Ayinde and his loan side Boreham Wood suffered National League play-off final heartbreak at Wembley this afternoon as his former loan club Rochdale came from 2-0 down to equalise deep into injury time and then won a penalty shootout 3-1.

Boreham Wood, the outsiders going into the game, led 1-0 at the break through Matt Rush, then doubled their lead via Abdul Abdulmalik with 21 minutes remaining.

However, Rochdale, who thought they’d secured automatic promotion with a late goal on the final day only to concede even later into injury time to lose out to York City to go into the play-offs, pulled one back through Tyler Smith, then astonishingly levelled in the 97th minute when Mani Dieseruvwe headed home.

After extra-time was goalless, Dale won the shootout to return to the EFL after three years away.

Ayinde started, having been in the side for the Wood’s previous two play-off matches, and was subbed on 82 as his side sought to see the game out.

The 21-year-old had been with the Hertfordshire club since February and picked up a medal during his spell having come on as a sub in the National League Cup final as they beat West Ham’s U21s on penalties.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international made five starts and eight sub appearances in the regular National League season, scoring twice.

Boreham Wood went into the game having finished fourth in the table, 16 points behind second-placed Dale, who missed out on automatic promotion despite having picked up 106 points.

Ayinde signed for Town from Cork City in January 2023 and spent most of last season on loan at Rochdale.

Photo: Matchday Images