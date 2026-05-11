Brazil Undergoes Life-Saving Surgery
Monday, 11th May 2026 09:52
Blues legend Alan Brazil has revealed he recently underwent life-saving surgery.
The 66-year-old’s TalkSPORT breakfast shows on Thursdays and Fridays have been covered by colleagues and the former Scotland international has issued a statement explaining his absence.
“Hi guys, I hope that everyone’s well,” he wrote this morning. “Some of you will have noticed that I’ve not been around.
“I recently had a life-saving operation and I’m deeply grateful to the brilliant medical team who have looked after me. It will be some time yet before I’m fully back to myself and for now I am focussed on my recovery in private.
“Thank you to my family and those close to me who’ve been supporting/putting up with me! I’ll see you all soon. Al.”
Brazil came through the youth set-up with Town before going on to become a member of Sir Bobby Robson’s 1981 UEFA Cup-winning team.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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