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Former Town Youngster Thompson Dies
Monday, 11th May 2026 12:06

Former Town striker Gary Thompson has died suddenly, aged 53.

Ipswich-born Thompson came through the Blues youth system and was a member of the senior squad during the club’s first spell in the Premier League in the early 1990s but without making a competitive appearance, injuries having hampered his time at Town.

Thompson, who represented Suffolk as a schoolboy, subsequently played locally in non-league for Felixstowe & Walton United, AFC Sudbury, Wivenhoe Town, Clacton Town, Woodbridge Town and Whitton United.

He later managed Whitton and Tiptree United, and was assistant boss at Hadleigh United, Felixstowe & Walton and Ipswich Wanderers.

His former Town teammate Lee Norfolk was among those to pay tribute.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



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