Former Town Youngster Thompson Dies
Monday, 11th May 2026 12:06
Former Town striker Gary Thompson has died suddenly, aged 53.
Ipswich-born Thompson came through the Blues youth system and was a member of the senior squad during the club’s first spell in the Premier League in the early 1990s but without making a competitive appearance, injuries having hampered his time at Town.
Thompson, who represented Suffolk as a schoolboy, subsequently played locally in non-league for Felixstowe & Walton United, AFC Sudbury, Wivenhoe Town, Clacton Town, Woodbridge Town and Whitton United.
He later managed Whitton and Tiptree United, and was assistant boss at Hadleigh United, Felixstowe & Walton and Ipswich Wanderers.
His former Town teammate Lee Norfolk was among those to pay tribute.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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