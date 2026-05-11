Former Town Youngster Thompson Dies

Monday, 11th May 2026 12:06

Former Town striker Gary Thompson has died suddenly, aged 53.

Ipswich-born Thompson came through the Blues youth system and was a member of the senior squad during the club’s first spell in the Premier League in the early 1990s but without making a competitive appearance, injuries having hampered his time at Town.

Thompson, who represented Suffolk as a schoolboy, subsequently played locally in non-league for Felixstowe & Walton United, AFC Sudbury, Wivenhoe Town, Clacton Town, Woodbridge Town and Whitton United.

He later managed Whitton and Tiptree United, and was assistant boss at Hadleigh United, Felixstowe & Walton and Ipswich Wanderers.

His former Town teammate Lee Norfolk was among those to pay tribute.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters