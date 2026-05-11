Academy Midfielder Sains Signs First Pro Deal

Monday, 11th May 2026 13:57

Academy midfielder Bobby Sains has signed his first pro deal with the club.

Sains, 18, joined the Blues at 14 having previously been with West Ham United’s youth set-up from eight to 11.

The Harlow-born youngster, who completed his two-year scholarship this season, has penned a three-year deal.

A regular set-piece-taker for the U18s during 2025/26, Sains’s elder brother, Jimmy, is the English middleweight boxing champion, while his father Chris was also a youth player with the Hammers before playing in non-league as well as once representing the Essex Cricket Board in a List A match.

Photo: Matchday Images