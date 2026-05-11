Mthunzi in Zimbabwe Squad For London Tournament

Monday, 11th May 2026 16:05

Town U21s central defender Corbin Mthunzi has been named in the Zimbabwe squad for the Unity Cup tournament at the Valley, Charlton later this month.

The Zimbabweans play Nigeria in the first of two semi-finals on Tuesday 26th May, then will face either India or Jamaica in the final or third/fourth play-off on the Saturday depending on the results of the first two games.

Mthunzi became the first Town player to win a senior cap with Zimbabwe when he made his debut during a friendly tournament in Botswana in March, coming on as a late sub in a 1-0 victory over Zambia.

The 18-year-old joined Town in April 2025 after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion and was a regular in the U21s during 2025/26.

Having won England caps at U15 and U16 levels, Mthunzi qualifies to play for Zimbabwe through his father.

Former Town forward Tawanda Chirewa, now with Wolves, but who was on loan at Barnsley in the second half of the season, making only sub appearance, is also in the party.

Photo: Matchday Images