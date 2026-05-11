Manning Leaves Huddersfield

Monday, 11th May 2026 22:15

Former Blues academy midfielder and coach Liam Manning has left his role as head coach of Huddersfield Town having been on compassionate leave since the end of March.

Manning, 40, took charge at the League One side in January, replacing former Town first-team coach Lee Grant.

However, he temporarily stepped away from the role two months later on compassionate leave, he and wife Fran, who also used to work at Town, having suffered the loss of their son Theo shortly after his birth in October 2024.

“I want to pay huge tribute to Liam today,” Huddersfield owner and chairman Kevin Nagle said.

“Stepping away from this role is the correct decision for him and his family, and that comes before absolutely everything else. His openness and honesty about this situation have been second-to-none.



“His time at Huddersfield Town had been relatively short but he has shown a deep care and respect for the club in how he has dealt with us. He will always be a Terrier and is always welcome back at Accu Stadium.”



Terriers sporting director Chris Markham added: “I’m sad that I won’t get the chance to work with Liam for longer but, as Mr Nagle has rightly stated, family must always come first. This is the right decision for the Manning family, and that is all important.



“We knew Liam was an excellent head coach before he arrived, but seeing how he works up close only cemented that opinion. I look forward to seeing him back in a dugout in the future, but only when it is right for him and his family.”



Manning said: “Stepping down from Huddersfield Town has been a difficult decision, but one I feel is best for the club, my family and myself at this time.



“It has been a privilege to manage this team and be a part of this community. I am grateful to the fans for their support and compassion in recent months.



“The understanding and care from the club has gone above and beyond, and I would like to thank Kevin Nagle, Chris Markham, the wider first-team staff and players for their professionalism, commitment and dedication in my absence.



“Although my time was shorter than I had hoped, I am grateful for the opportunity Kevin Nagle entrusted in me and wish nothing but success for Huddersfield Town moving forwards.”

Photo: TWTD