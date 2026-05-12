Surgery For Midfield Pair

Tuesday, 12th May 2026 14:58 Midfield duo Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor have undergone surgery following the end of the season. Player of the Year Matusiwa has had an op on a muscle injury having been suffering with a dead leg in the latter stages of the season and Taylor a knee cartilage procedure. Taylor missed the penultimate game of the season at Southampton with the injury and was left out of the Irish squad for their friendly with Grenada due to the issue. Both surgeries were successful and the pair will recuperate over the summer. Photo: Matchday Images



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PortmanTerrorist added 15:08 - May 12

Pleased for both of them. Firstly they get pesky injury concerns dealt with and are fit and firing for us come the start of the season. Secondly, and a little cynically, likely puts off other Clubs and ensures them both a shot at the Premier league with us ! 7

LegendofthePhoenix added 15:10 - May 12

The run-in has shown some heroic performances, and I believe we've seen bonding between players and determination to succeed akin to the 23/24 promotion season. Azor's avoidance of a yellow card for about 15 games, Casey's renaissance after 3/4 of the season struggling, Dara leading the team like a Trojan. And now we find that Jack T and Azor needed surgery despite putting in great performances. Get well soon fellas. We have a great base to work from for the new season. 8

trncbluearmy added 15:14 - May 12

Warriors!

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BeachBlue added 15:49 - May 12

Hopefully a few people who moan about footballers not being as tough as they used to be, will read this and realise how many play through the pain barrier.. 3

Steelmonkey added 16:01 - May 12

I didnt think Azor was his usual dominant player in our seasons run in and now we know why.

Must have been very painful playing through it, and anyone who has had knee trouble makes it more remarkable with Taylor’s input.

Recover well for the coming season.

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flykickingbybgunn added 16:10 - May 12

Pleased that it has gone well. Good luck to them. 0

flykickingbybgunn added 16:11 - May 12

Also glad to hear that there are no other niggles to be sorted. 0

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