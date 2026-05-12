Surgery For Midfield Pair
Tuesday, 12th May 2026 14:58
Midfield duo Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor have undergone surgery following the end of the season.
Player of the Year Matusiwa has had an op on a muscle injury having been suffering with a dead leg in the latter stages of the season and Taylor a knee cartilage procedure.
Taylor missed the penultimate game of the season at Southampton with the injury and was left out of the Irish squad for their friendly with Grenada due to the issue.
Both surgeries were successful and the pair will recuperate over the summer.
Photo: Matchday Images
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