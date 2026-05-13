Ticket Discount For Unity Cup

Wednesday, 13th May 2026 11:13

London-based fans can get 10 per cent off tickets for the Unity Cup tournament which is being staged at the Valley, Charlton later this month with Blues U21s defender Corbin Mthuzni in the Zimbabwe squad.

Town supporter and TWTD reader Harry Panter is part of the organising committee for the competition which involves Jamaica, India and Nigerian in addition to the Zimbabweans.

“As an Ipswich fan involved in the Unity Cup, seeing one of our own, Corbin Mthuzni, representing Zimbabwe makes the tournament even more exciting,” he said.

“It’s a proud moment to watch an Ipswich player on the international stage and I’ll be backing him all the way.”

Zimbabwe play Nigeria in the first of two semi-finals on Tuesday 26th May, then will face either India or Jamaica - who meet on the Wednesday - in the final or third/fourth play-off on the Saturday depending on the results of the first two games.

Tickets are available here with the code India410 giving a 10 per cent discount.

Photo: Matchday Images