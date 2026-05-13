Muric: I Won't Be at Sassuolo Next Season
Wednesday, 13th May 2026 11:35
Blues keeper Aro Muric says he won’t be returning to loan side Sassuolo next season.
The Kosovo international has spent the whole of 2025/26 with the newly promoted Serie A side, making 32 starts and impressing to the extent that other Italian clubs, among them Juventus, were reported to be monitoring his progress.
Last summer’s loan deal is understood to have included an option for a permanent move for €10 million (£8.7 million) and in March Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali rated Muric among the best keepers in Serie A and said he would be evaluating whether to exercise the option.
However, having been left on the bench for three successive matches prior to returning for Friday’s 2-1 defeat at Torino, the 27-year-old says he won’t be with the Neroverdi, who have secured their top-flight place for a second year, beyond their final two matches of this campaign.
“I’m grateful for this season, but I don’t mean to play for Sassuolo next season,” he told GianlucaDiMarzio.com. “With the end of the loan, my time here also ends.
“It’s been a positive year and I've had fun, but I've been informing the club that I don’t want to stay here after this season for personal reasons.”
Muric is contracted to the Blues until the end of June 2028 following his £10 million summer-of-2024 move from Burnley but seems unlikely to return to the squad following a disappointing Premier League season after his switch.
Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect
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