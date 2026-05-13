Muric: I Won't Be at Sassuolo Next Season

Wednesday, 13th May 2026 11:35 Blues keeper Aro Muric says he won’t be returning to loan side Sassuolo next season. The Kosovo international has spent the whole of 2025/26 with the newly promoted Serie A side, making 32 starts and impressing to the extent that other Italian clubs, among them Juventus, were reported to be monitoring his progress. Last summer’s loan deal is understood to have included an option for a permanent move for €10 million (£8.7 million) and in March Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali rated Muric among the best keepers in Serie A and said he would be evaluating whether to exercise the option. However, having been left on the bench for three successive matches prior to returning for Friday’s 2-1 defeat at Torino, the 27-year-old says he won’t be with the Neroverdi, who have secured their top-flight place for a second year, beyond their final two matches of this campaign. “I’m grateful for this season, but I don’t mean to play for Sassuolo next season,” he told GianlucaDiMarzio.com. “With the end of the loan, my time here also ends. “It’s been a positive year and I've had fun, but I've been informing the club that I don’t want to stay here after this season for personal reasons.” Muric is contracted to the Blues until the end of June 2028 following his £10 million summer-of-2024 move from Burnley but seems unlikely to return to the squad following a disappointing Premier League season after his switch. Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect



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BeachBlue added 11:44 - May 13

He needs to move on, find a club where's he actually happy. I heard so many stories of him not settling in Suffolk. Get a decent price for him and move on. 2

RetroBlue added 11:54 - May 13

Wonder if he thinks hes got a shot at PL with us? 1

OldFart71 added 11:58 - May 13

With already having spent the best part of £10 million on Kipre and Akpom that money will need to be recouped. I would see Muric, Szmodics and Harry Clarke all being sold so maybe a fee around £15 -16 million for the three.

Then of course we have several others out on loan who will need to be moved on like Al Hamadi, Chaplin etc. 0

Maltster added 12:01 - May 13

He is not as good at as Walton or Palmer so there’s no point in him wanting to come back to Ipswich -3

Sir_Bob added 12:10 - May 13

He's a better goalkeeper than Palmer and Walton, better shot stopper, better at crosses etc.. remember the Brighton away performance? But unfortunately has a rick in him, leading to too many goals.

Personally I'd like to see him given another go, but can't see it happening.

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StowTractor added 12:10 - May 13

I'm guessing Juve have contacted his agent then!! Might be good news for us and can probably up the price for one of the big Italian clubs. 1

StowTractor added 12:15 - May 13

Aren't Harry Clarke & Chappers out of contract this summer? If Town want to move them on cant see us activating the 1 year options (no doubt including PL wages)in the hope of getting a fee for them. Clubs who might have been prepared to pay a fee (Pompey, Charlton) will be put off by the wage demands and we will only end up sending them out on loan and subsidising the wages again. 0

Jugsy added 12:15 - May 13

OldFart71 - why must that transfer money be recouped? We've just earned £200mill by getting to the Prem! Admittedly I'd like the club to earn funds through player sales, I just don't believe we need to single out the money spent on Kipre and Akpom. I'd even call that the cost of getting promoted. 1

captaincrunch added 12:21 - May 13

Exactly, the 10 mil is already recouped in effect. Have to take into account the 200 mil otherwise what are we even talking about? 0

TownSupporter added 12:23 - May 13

He does well and plays regualry and the club rate him and want to sign, but doesn't want to stay.



A little odd to say the least.



Something not quite right with the Muric situation.



Mind you, Can we now demand a higher fee if he had a good season in Italy. 1

d77sgw added 12:26 - May 13

Forgive my ignorance, but where is this £200m figure coming from? We earned around £109m from our last season in the Prem. Because we were already entitled to parachute payments (of c£50m) the increase in income is not massive then? I agree with your general point though - still worth spending £10m on Kipre/Akpom to earn that money. 0

blues1 added 12:28 - May 13

Maltster. He is better than both of them. Which is why, at the time he got injured, he was joint 4th in the pl for saves made? Unfortunately he made a couple of errors early on, and our fans, being like they are, immediately got on his back and slagged him off, and knocked his confidence. Which led to other errors. And bcse it was in the pl, u rarely get away with those errors. Do I see him coming back here? No. Think that ship has sailed, as our fans wouldn't give him the chance to show what he can do. 1 error, would be back to square 1. Hopefully we'll get all or most of the £8m we paid for him. And sure he'll go on to find a club wholl appreciate him. 0

TownSupporter added 12:34 - May 13

It was £10m initial fee with up to £5m add ons.



Guessing there was a sell on % included as well. 0

jas0999 added 12:35 - May 13

Best keeper we have on our books. Sadly, he won’t be back, so it’s just a matter of getting the best deal possible and also wishing him well for the future.



Little doubt we will need to sign a new keeper this pre season, with one of Walton/Palmer moving on. 0

TownSupporter added 12:40 - May 13

I think we need to sign a new staring goal keeper to be fair.



Hate to say it, but Walton is not good enough for the Premiership. Had a good season, don't get me wrong, but can be very guilty of palming shots reguarly right back into the middle. This is more likely to get punished in the Premiership.



Rumours that Palmer might be heading back to West Brom. 0

VanDusen added 12:41 - May 13

Sir Bob - the Brighton game was literally his ONLY decent performance. From his first 15 minutes to the dreadful Southampton defeat he was woeful - I've never seen a keeper let in so many at his near post, and as for just standing there as Brentford scored their winner I had it with him there and then. 1

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