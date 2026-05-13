Wood Town's Premier League Scholar of the Year

Wednesday, 13th May 2026 12:48

Academy midfielder Charlie Wood has been named Town’s Premier League Scholar of the Year.

A Scholar of the Year is named at all top flight clubs with Wood among those receiving his gong from former England captain Alan Shearer at the Premier League Youth Development Conference and Academy Awards Dinner at Wembley on Tuesday evening.

Wood, 18, joined the Blues from Needham Market in April last year having broken into the Marketmen’s first team earlier that season, his first year in their academy.

Following a trial at Playford Road and after interesting a number of other Premier League sides, he signed a three-year deal.

This season, Wood has skippered the U18s and also made his first appearances for the U21s.

Photo: Matchday Images