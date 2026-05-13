Weir Nominated For PFA Fans' Player of the Month

Wednesday, 13th May 2026 14:46

Blues loanee Kenzie Weir has been nominated for the PFA Select Car Leasing Barclays WSL2 Fans’ Player of the Month Award for April.

Scotland international call-up Weir played a key role in helping the Blues avoid relegation having joined on loan from Everton in January, scoring in two of the last three games of the season.

Also nominated are Amy Andrews (Sheffield United), Beth Hepple (Durham), Jordan Nobbs (Newcastle United), Jess Simpson (Southampton) and Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace). Fans can vote here.

Weir, 22, was previously nominated for the WSL2 Player of the Month award for the same month but lost out to Durham’s Hepple.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images