Valencia Linked With Muric
Wednesday, 13th May 2026 16:42
La Liga Valencia are reportedly eyeing Blues keeper Aro Muric, who has revealed earlier today he won’t be returning to loan side Sassuolo next season.
According to Radio Valencia, the Murciélagos are interested to know the Kosovo international’s contractual situation beyond his loan with the Serie A side, which is up on June 30th.
Valencia have an option to extend North Macedonian international keeper Stole Dimitrievski’s contract for another two years, while Julen Agirrezabala has been on loan from Athletic Bilbao this season, each having featured in around half of the club’s La Liga games.
It’s said that Muric is being looked at as a potential first-choice whose recruitment would be financially advantageous compared to signing Agirrezabala on a permanent basis.
Last summer, prior to joining Sassuolo, Çaykur Rizespor were close to bringing in the 27-year-old, who previously played for another Turkish Süper Lig side, Adana Demirspor, and it seems likely that there will be interest in Muric from Türkiye as well as Italy and Spain this summer.
Muric is contracted to the Blues until the end of June 2028 following his £10 million summer-of-2024 move from Burnley but seems unlikely to return to the squad following a disappointing Premier League season after his switch.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 299 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of ITFC. No.47 - We’re Going Up Again! by The_Flashing_Smile
When we look back on this game dispassionately, we’ll probably see it as comfortable. It didn’t feel it at the time, even with the two early goals. There was always a nagging doubt that if QPR somehow pulled one back, things would get nervy.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.46 - That’s Entertainment, Revisited by The_Flashing_Smile
An extraordinary, pulsating, end-to-end-ding-dong of a game.
Fantastic entertainment; what football should always be about.
One game now left, three points still required.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.45 - The Point by The_Flashing_Smile
I’m running out of words for these intros. The poem says it all.
A point was needed, and we got it. Two poems left (hopefully). Three points required.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.44 - Stress by The_Flashing_Smile
One word sums this game up. And the rest of the season, I imagine.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.43 - Monk-y Business by The_Flashing_Smile
This was a battle that swung one way then the other, ending in a probably fair draw.
And I saw a monk on the train.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]