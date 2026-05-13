Valencia Linked With Muric

Wednesday, 13th May 2026 16:42

La Liga Valencia are reportedly eyeing Blues keeper Aro Muric, who has revealed earlier today he won’t be returning to loan side Sassuolo next season.

According to Radio Valencia, the Murciélagos are interested to know the Kosovo international’s contractual situation beyond his loan with the Serie A side, which is up on June 30th.

Valencia have an option to extend North Macedonian international keeper Stole Dimitrievski’s contract for another two years, while Julen Agirrezabala has been on loan from Athletic Bilbao this season, each having featured in around half of the club’s La Liga games.

It’s said that Muric is being looked at as a potential first-choice whose recruitment would be financially advantageous compared to signing Agirrezabala on a permanent basis.

Last summer, prior to joining Sassuolo, Çaykur Rizespor were close to bringing in the 27-year-old, who previously played for another Turkish Süper Lig side, Adana Demirspor, and it seems likely that there will be interest in Muric from Türkiye as well as Italy and Spain this summer.

Muric is contracted to the Blues until the end of June 2028 following his £10 million summer-of-2024 move from Burnley but seems unlikely to return to the squad following a disappointing Premier League season after his switch.

Photo: Matchday Images