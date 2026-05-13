Academy Duo Win UAE U17s Caps in Defeat

Wednesday, 13th May 2026 20:57

Academy duo Josh Bentley and Jayden Adetiba won caps as the UAE U17s were beaten 3-2 by Vietnam in their final group game at the U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

As had been the case in the previous two matches, keeper Bentley started in goal, while forward Adetiba came off the bench, on this occasions on the hour mark.

The UAE youngsters finished bottom of their group having picked up one point from their three matches.

Adetiba, who signed his first pro deal at the end of December and turned 17 on New Year’s Day, joined the Blues academy from Arsenal in February last year, starting his scholarship at the beginning of this season.

Born in Dartford, Adetiba moved to Dubai at six months and spent the next eight years living the Emirate.

He won his first U17s caps with the UAE in 2024/25, having previously represented their U16s, and earlier this season played at the U17 World Cup in Qatar.

After spending a year living in Cape Town, he was spotted by the Gunners on the family’s return to the UK in 2018.

Bentley was born in Dubai and grew up in South Woodham Ferrers in Essex.

He is the younger brother of fellow glovesman Daniel, formerly of Southend United, Brentford and Bristol City, and now a back-up stopper with Wolves.

Like Adetiba, a first-year scholar this season, Bentley joined Town from Billericay as an U15.

Photo: Matchday Images