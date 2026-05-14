Former Blues Coach Grant New Walsall Boss

Thursday, 14th May 2026 15:12

Former Blues first-team coach Lee Grant has been appointed head coach of League Two Walsall.

Grant, 43, was sacked by Huddersfield Town after an eight-month spell in charge in January, having left Portman Road to take on the role after three years working under Kieran McKenna.

“I'm super delighted and proud to be the new head coach of Walsall Football Club,” the ex-goalkeeper told the Saddlers official website.

“It's been an extensive process and one that's been ongoing for the last couple of weeks and the focus on the conversations that I've had with the hierarchy at the club is on the alignment of where we want this club to be and the vision is shared across the board so that was really pleasing for me.

“I feel fortunate to have had the journey that I've had, I've worked with some top professionals across a long playing career and I've had the experiences and exposure in three different leagues with Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town respectively and these experiences have helped shape me into the coach I am today.

“The teams I've been involved in have scored lots of goals and there's been a good development of players and my ideas around that are strong - it's going to be a busy period for myself and the club but I'm really excited to get going, help the football club progress and I very much look forward to getting to work.”

Head of football Stewart Mairs added: “I’m delighted to welcome Lee to Walsall Football Club.

“The recruitment process for our new men’s head coach has been extremely thorough and we have spoken to a number of outstanding candidates throughout.

“From the outset, we were very clear on the type of leader we wanted to bring to the football club — someone capable of driving standards, developing the group and helping us move the club forward.

“Throughout the process, Lee demonstrated a tremendous hunger and desire to be part of this football club. He is highly articulate, detail-oriented and possesses a strong understanding of the modern game, but just as importantly, he is an excellent person. It is our job to support him and maximise his skillset.

“We are pleased to welcome Lee and his family to the club and we look forward to working alongside him to achieve our goals over the coming years.”

Photo: ITFC