Butcher Documentary to Premiere in Ipswich Tonight

Friday, 15th May 2026 09:52

A new documentary, Butcher: Invisible Wounds, on the life of Town and England legend Terry Butcher is set to be premiered at King Street Cinema in Ipswich this evening.

The film has been commissioned by ITV and covers the former central defender’s career in football as well as the death of his son, Chris, a former captain in the Royal Artillery, who suffered from PTSD after serving in Afghanistan, and his work with veterans’ organisation Combat2Coffee.

“I wore the Three Lions shirt with pride and I would have given anything for my country,” Butcher says. “But nothing could have prepared me for losing Chris.

“This film is about making sure his life — and what we went through — means something. If it helps even one person realise they’re not alone, then it’s done its job.”

The film is directed by Stuart Burley, who added: “Terry Butcher, the footballer, the warrior, is a great story on its own, an iconic figure, one of only three men to lead England in a World Cup semi-final.

“But the story I wanted to tell is far deeper, that of a father and son who captained their country.

“This is a film about bravery, grief and hope. The strength Terry has shown in making this has been inspiring. The wounds will never heal, but with a newfound purpose, he is showing courage far beyond a bloodied head.”

ITV Sport’s assistant commissioner Richard Botchway commissioned the film.

“Terry Butcher is one of the defining figures of English sport, a symbol of commitment and resilience,” he said.

“But this film reveals a different kind of courage: the courage to speak openly about grief, trauma and loss. At a time when the nation comes together around football, this story brings a deeper conversation into the spotlight, one that ITV is proud to platform.”

Among those taking part in the documentary are Gary Lineker, Ally McCoist, Kieron Dyer and Alan Brazil.

Following tonight’s premiere, the film will be screened in local cinemas from the end of May before being shown on ITV in June.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters