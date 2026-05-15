Town Confirm Chaplin to Depart

Friday, 15th May 2026 11:24

Town have confirmed that back-to-back promotion hero Conor Chaplin will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer, ending a hugely successful spell at Portman Road.

Chaplin, 29, scored 55 goals in 127 starts and 47 sub appearances having joined the Blues for a fee of around £750,000 from Barnsley in the summer of 2021, playing a major role in the League One and subsequent Championship promotions. He was also a trustee of the Ipswich Town Foundation.

In 2022/23, he netted 26 League One goals to jointly secure the Golden Boot, while he netted 13 times in the following campaign, top scoring for the club, on that occasion alongside Nathan Broadhead.

Along the way Chaplin was involved in some of the most memorable goals - probably most notably the back-to-front move he ended against Hull City - and moments, famously running across the pitch from the dugout to join in the celebrations following Jeremy Sarmiento’s late, late winner against Southampton.

Having spent this season on loan back at local side Portsmouth, Chaplin’s departure this summer seemed inevitable.

“Playing for Ipswich Town has been the best period of my life,” Chaplin told the club site.

“We have achieved so much together and my dreams have come true while playing for the club. I have made friends for life here, my two children were born here, and I will simply never forget my time at Ipswich.

“On the pitch, winning two promotions and then playing in the Premier League is something everyone should be so proud of. I’m also incredibly proud of the work we have been able to do together at the Foundation - the impact the club makes in the community is a big part of why Ipswich Town is so special.

“There are so many people to thank, led by Kieran McKenna and Mark Ashton, who have put their trust in me and helped us all achieve so much together. I’d also like to thank all the coaches and staff at the training ground, who work so hard and selflessly every single day, making so many sacrifices in order for us to achieve our goals.

“A huge thanks goes to the supporters who have been incredible with me and my family since the day I arrived. I will never forget everything we have achieved together and I hope there is so much more to celebrate in the future.

“I will miss you all very much, but I’m so happy that I leave at a time when the club is back in the Premier League. I’ll be supporting from wherever my career takes me next and I am sure I will see you all soon. Thank you for everything.”

Manager Kieran McKenna added: “Conor has been a massive part of the growth and success of the football club during his time here.

“Of course, his outstanding goalscoring and all-round performances have contributed to so many great victories and moments in the club’s history. But, beyond that, his professionalism, desire, empathy and leadership have been a vital part of the culture built at the football club over recent seasons.

“He leaves with our gratitude and fullest respect, and we wish him well in the next steps in his career.”

Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton said: “Conor has been a fantastic representative for this football club throughout his time here.

“Supporters will know the quality he has brought as a player, with so many memorable moments on the pitch as a vital member of a group who will go down in club history.

“But his contribution off the pitch has also been hugely significant, most notably as a Foundation trustee – a role I know has been hugely important to him. He has simply set the standard for player engagement with the community around this football club.

"He will be missed by all at the club as he takes the next step in his career, and he and his family depart with the best wishes of everyone at Ipswich Town.”

Photo: Matchday Images