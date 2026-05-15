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A Privilege to Share the Pitch With You
Friday, 15th May 2026 12:24

Town teammates past and present have wished departing Blues forward Conor Chaplin all the best for the future.

The club announced this morning that the 29-year-old would be moving on when his contract is up this summer and have collated tributes from those who played alongside him during his five-year spell at Portman Road.

Photo: Matchday Images



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Nutkins_Return added 12:46 - May 15
Bit dusty in here....anyone else?
1

farkenhell added 12:49 - May 15
Wow.
0

victorysquad added 12:56 - May 15
Has anyone ever got better references!
0

norfsufblue added 13:00 - May 15
Whose chopping onions!!
0


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