A Privilege to Share the Pitch With You

Friday, 15th May 2026 12:24

Town teammates past and present have wished departing Blues forward Conor Chaplin all the best for the future.

The club announced this morning that the 29-year-old would be moving on when his contract is up this summer and have collated tributes from those who played alongside him during his five-year spell at Portman Road.

Photo: Matchday Images