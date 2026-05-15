Wardley Activates Dubois Rematch Clause

Friday, 15th May 2026 14:29

Fabio Wardley has revealed that he has activated a rematch clause which will see the Town-supporting boxer fight Daniel Dubois for a second time in an attempt to win back the WBO heavyweight world title he lost at the weekend.

The 31-year-old was stopped in the 11th round of a brutal encounter at Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday, his first career defeat.

“The boxing world knows my character and Saturday night proved that without a shred of doubt,” Wardley told Sky Sports.

“It was a fight for the ages, but I made some mistakes that I will rectify in the rematch. Congratulations to Daniel, but I'm coming for you… and my belt!”

Despite taking a number of powerful punches and suffering a swollen eye and bloodied nose, Wardley didn’t require hospital treatment following the weekend fight.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters