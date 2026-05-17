Town Tipped to Renew Azeez Interest
Sunday, 17th May 2026 17:51
Town are reported to be ready to renew their interest in Millwall forward Femi Azeez.
The Blues made a number of bids for the 24-year-old in January which were rebuffed by the Lions, the highest of which would have been a new record sale for the South Londoners, surpassing the £14.5 million Crystal Palace paid for Romain Esse.
Now, according to Alan Nixon, Town are heading the race for Azeez, eyeing a potential move for £15-£20 million and wanting to get the deal done quickly.
The link comes as little surprise, indeed TWTD reported last week that Town returning for Azeez would be on the cards this summer.
Speaking about the one-time Reading man in February, Blues boss Kieran McKenna said: “Femi is a player that the club have identified for a while. He is a really good player, who has some really different qualities to the players we have in the building.
“We said we had to use this window to do everything we could to improve this squad in any way possible. He is a player the club thought could take us forward. In terms of bids and stuff like that, I am not across that and it is not my area.”
Aston Villa have also been linked, while Millwall, who lost out on automatic promotion to the Blues and then were defeated by Hull City in the play-off semi-finals, are claimed to have put a £30 million price on his head.
London-born Azeez was with Watford’s youth set-up before dropping into non-league with Northwood, Wealdstone and Hanwell Town (loan) before joining the Royals in 2019.
After five years with the Berkshire side during which time he had a stint on loan at Bracknell, he moved on to Millwall in August 2024 for a reported £1 million.
Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect
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