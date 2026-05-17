Town Tipped to Renew Azeez Interest

Sunday, 17th May 2026 17:51 Town are reported to be ready to renew their interest in Millwall forward Femi Azeez. The Blues made a number of bids for the 24-year-old in January which were rebuffed by the Lions, the highest of which would have been a new record sale for the South Londoners, surpassing the £14.5 million Crystal Palace paid for Romain Esse. Now, according to Alan Nixon, Town are heading the race for Azeez, eyeing a potential move for £15-£20 million and wanting to get the deal done quickly. The link comes as little surprise, indeed TWTD reported last week that Town returning for Azeez would be on the cards this summer. Speaking about the one-time Reading man in February, Blues boss Kieran McKenna said: “Femi is a player that the club have identified for a while. He is a really good player, who has some really different qualities to the players we have in the building. “We said we had to use this window to do everything we could to improve this squad in any way possible. He is a player the club thought could take us forward. In terms of bids and stuff like that, I am not across that and it is not my area.” Aston Villa have also been linked, while Millwall, who lost out on automatic promotion to the Blues and then were defeated by Hull City in the play-off semi-finals, are claimed to have put a £30 million price on his head. London-born Azeez was with Watford’s youth set-up before dropping into non-league with Northwood, Wealdstone and Hanwell Town (loan) before joining the Royals in 2019. After five years with the Berkshire side during which time he had a stint on loan at Bracknell, he moved on to Millwall in August 2024 for a reported £1 million. Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



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AJW1971 added 17:57 - May 17

Cherry picking best of championship was a poor recruitment strategy last time around. Surely we aren’t going to repeat the same mistake this time 2

Wickets added 18:00 - May 17

Doubt very much that is what we intend to do! 0

Andy32Cracknell added 18:00 - May 17

No Thankyou, we need to be aiming for better players than him if we are serious about staying up. He is capable of the odd bit of brilliance granted but we need proven premiership quality. If we make these kind of signings throughout the summer it will prove that no lessons have been learnt from our previous visit to the promised land. I how this link is proven to be just gossip. 1

SuperTabby added 18:01 - May 17

He’s a good player, but this is exactly what we did last time and we weren’t good enough to stay in the league. We need to be looking wider than just championship and relegated premier league players. 1

armchaircritic59 added 18:02 - May 17

AJW1971, my thoughts precisely which I've aired a number of times. I'm not saying there simply aren't any players in the Championship that can comfortably make the step up to the PL, but there aren't many, hence why they are in the Championship! If our recruitment team truly believe someone from there is definitely good enough, well we'll see, but I say Caveat Emptor! 0

LegendofthePhoenix added 18:04 - May 17

I'm not convinced by Azeez. Last time, the 2 players who adapted best were graduates of the elite academies. But in McKenna we trust. 1

Len_Brennan added 18:05 - May 17

If we're going to be paying £20m+ for a right sided attacker, who was playing in the Championship last season, I'd perfer that we make a move for Abdul Fatawu from Leicester, who has already shown his quality at Premier League level, is 2 years younger than Azeez, will be available to leave as they have gone down to L1, plus he is on a surprisingly low wage on his current contract, so we wouldn't have to be matching/bettering a £50k a week wage for a player of his quality. 0

benslifeyt added 18:08 - May 17

Id be looking at summerville from westham when they go down . Really tidy player 0

dyersdream added 18:20 - May 17

not good enough 0

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