U21s Right-Back Babb Released

Monday, 18th May 2026 11:05

U21s right-back Daniel Babb has announced his departure from the Blues.

The 20-year-old Republic of Ireland U17 and U19 international joined Town from UCD in February 2024.

This season Babb spent time on loan at AFC Sudbury but his campaign was cut short when he had ankle reconstruction surgery in February.

“I joined Ipswich Town Football Club from the League of Ireland having just turned 18. In the 2.5 years since then, I’ve experienced plenty of highs, challenges and lessons. I have grown as a player and a person,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

“I am proud to have been part of the ITFC academy’s progression to category one and of the success we shared along the way in Premier League 2.

“I’m grateful to all the coaches, staff and teammates that I have worked with during my time at the club. I’m leaving this chapter stronger physically and with greater resilience, discipline, sense of self and determination than ever before.

“Now it’s time for the next chapter back in men’s football. I’m hungry, motivated and looking forward to the next exciting challenges.”

Photo: TWTD