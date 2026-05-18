Town Not Looking to Revive Azeez Move

Monday, 18th May 2026 14:26

Town are not currently looking at reviving their interest in Millwall forward Femi Azeez.

The Blues had a number of offers turned down for the former Reading man in January and over the weekend it was claimed Town were heading the race for the 24-year-old, who is also said to be interesting Aston Villa, this summer.

However, we understand that as it stands Azeez is not among the players the Blues are pursuing following promotion, although that could potentially change depending on progress over the course of the transfer window.

The Blues are understood to be set to look overseas for more signings during this close season than has previously been the case under the current ownership, unsurprising given the additions to the scouting staff over the course of the season.

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