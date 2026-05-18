Johnson: Proud and Humbled
Monday, 18th May 2026 14:29
Brett Johnson, one of the Three Lions element of the Blues’ ownership, says he’s “proud and humbled” to have played a role in Town’s three promotions in four seasons.
Johnson, alongside Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer, were involved in the initial takeover in 2021 with the Three Lions fund which Johnson and Bakay run is now one of the three entities which owns Portman Holdings LLC, the new majority shareholder in Gamechanger 20 Ltd alongside ORG, which manages funds on behalf of PSPRS, the Arizona police and fire service pension fund, Clara Vista Partners.
“In 2021, my partners and I were honoured to play a role leading the acquisition of Ipswich Town FC," Johnson wrote on LinkedIn.
“Over this time, we’ve experienced three promotions, two of them from the EFL Championship to the Premier League.
“The credit for the on-pitch performance certainly lies elsewhere, but I’m proud and humbled to play any role in support of this club.
“There’s nothing quite like the social and economic impact of sports as an asset class, especially when you have days like the one behind me.
“Onward and upward and thank you to all who are part of this journey. I can’t wait for the next five years!”
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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