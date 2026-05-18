Johnson: Proud and Humbled

Monday, 18th May 2026 14:29 Brett Johnson, one of the Three Lions element of the Blues’ ownership, says he’s “proud and humbled” to have played a role in Town’s three promotions in four seasons. Johnson, alongside Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer, were involved in the initial takeover in 2021 with the Three Lions fund which Johnson and Bakay run is now one of the three entities which owns Portman Holdings LLC, the new majority shareholder in Gamechanger 20 Ltd alongside ORG, which manages funds on behalf of PSPRS, the Arizona police and fire service pension fund, Clara Vista Partners. “In 2021, my partners and I were honoured to play a role leading the acquisition of Ipswich Town FC," Johnson wrote on LinkedIn. “Over this time, we’ve experienced three promotions, two of them from the EFL Championship to the Premier League. “The credit for the on-pitch performance certainly lies elsewhere, but I’m proud and humbled to play any role in support of this club. “There’s nothing quite like the social and economic impact of sports as an asset class, especially when you have days like the one behind me. “Onward and upward and thank you to all who are part of this journey. I can’t wait for the next five years!” Photo: Action Images via Reuters



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trncbluearmy added 14:41 - May 18

and thanks for being part of the team that saved this wonderful football club



There is a light in the dark 3

MVBlue added 14:54 - May 18

My football club is an asset class that makes money for investors. Different times.

Brett is a business man through and through, saw him on a business podcast he lives in the business world, where life is financial. I am too technically minded for that world. 0

bluelad7 added 14:56 - May 18

Yes, what has happened since you guys got involved has turned our dreams into reality.



Never did I think it would happen. But I truly believe our club is safe hands and the only way is definitely up. Thank you very much for saving and rebuilding our club. COYB 2

flykickingbybgunn added 15:10 - May 18

We can all remember what it was like before Gamechanger.

If in future it eventually goes pear shaped let us never forget the journey we have been on and how wonderfull it has been.

These are the days.

Thankyou to them. 1

LandOfMickyStockwell added 16:09 - May 18

Brett can't wait for the next 5 years.



Ipswich has certainly come on from the 5 year plans of old! 0

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