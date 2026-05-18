U21s Loan Duo's Deals to Become Permanent

Monday, 18th May 2026 15:19

Town are set to complete the permanent signings of U21s loanees Frankie Runham and Luca Fletcher.

Runham joined from Chelsea in January with the move becoming permanent from July 1st, clauses in the loan deal having been triggered.

The 19-year-old, an England U15, U16 and U18 international, joined Chelsea aged eight and operates primarily wide on the right but is also versatile and can play across the frontline or in central midfield. He is also a free-kick specialist.

Fletcher, also 19, joined the Blues on loan from Manchester City last summer. His switch will also become permanent on July 1st.

Reading-born Fletcher, who has been capped by England at U16 and U17 levels, started his career with his hometown club before moving on to City in 2023.

Primarily a central striker, he is also able to operate on the left and right.

Photo: Matchday Images