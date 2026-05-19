Portman Road Friendlies Ahead of Premier League Return

Tuesday, 19th May 2026 09:54

Town are planning at least one Portman Road friendly this summer, perhaps more, TWTD understands.

Having not staged any of their pre-season matches at their home stadium last summer, the Blues are in the process of arranging games ahead of their return to the Premier League in August.

A year ago, work on the pitch following the Fabio Wardley fight and Ed Sheeran concerts meant Portman Road was unavailable ahead of the season proper and Town played a ‘home’ friendly at Colchester against Charlton Athletic.

Prior to their 2024/25 Premier League campaign, the Blues hosted two friendlies at Portman Road, against Fortuna Düsseldorf and OGC Nice.

Meanwhile, we understand a friendly away against Oxford United, recently relegated to League One, is under discussion for early August.

Town will also have their usual overseas training camp with Spain set to be the venue this summer having been to Austria in recent years.

Photo: Matchday Images