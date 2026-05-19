Hirst in Scotland World Cup Squad
Tuesday, 19th May 2026 11:03
Town striker George Hirst has been named in the Scotland squad for this summer’s World Cup finals.
Manager Steve Clarke named his party for the finals this morning with Hirst, who has previously won eight caps, scoring once, among the 26-strong travelling party.
Scotland face Haiti in their opening game on Sunday 14th June at Foxborough (KO 2am, UK), then Morocco at the same venue on Friday 19th June (KO 11pm) and Brazil on Wednesday 24th June (KO 11pm) in Miami.
Scotland will train at Lesser Hampden next week ahead of a friendly against fellow World Cup qualifiers Curacao at Hampden Park on Saturday 30th May.
They then travel to a training camp at Inter Miami’s Florida Blue Training Center before a final friendly against Bolivia at New Jersey’s Sports Illustrated Arena.
The players and staff will then move on to Charlotte, North Carolina where they will be based at MLS side Charlotte FC’s Atrium Health Performance Park during the tournament.
Town look set to have two current players at this summer’s finals with Ali Al-Hamadi expected to be named in the Iraq squad.
Ten players to have featured at previous World Cups while with Town: Mick Mills, Paul Mariner, Terry Butcher (all England), John Wark, Alan Brazil (Scotland), Bontcho Guentchev (Bulgaria), Matt Holland (Republic of Ireland), Amir Karic (Slovenia), Tommy Smith (New Zealand, who will also be at this summer’s finals) and Jonas Knudsen (Denmark).
John Elsworthy (Wales), George Burley (Scotland) and Bartosz Bialkowski (Poland) have been in squads for finals without playing, and in Elsworthy’s case in 1958 without travelling.
Scotland: Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dom Hyam, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney, Ryan Christie, Findlay Curtis, Lewis Ferguson, Ben Gannon-Doak, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Ché Adams, Lyndon Dykes, George Hirst, Lawrence Shankland, Ross Stewart.
Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA
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