Expelled Saints Admit Spying on Town

Tuesday, 19th May 2026 19:19 Southampton, who have been expelled from the Championship play-offs by an EFL Independent Disciplinary Commission, have admitted spying on Town ahead of the Blues’ penultimate game of the Championship season at St Mary’s. The Saints needed to win the game against Town to maintain their automatic promotion hopes, the game eventually ending 2-2. A representative of the Hampshire club was spotted filming play-off semi-final opponents Middlesbrough training, who they subsequently defeated, leading to today’s hearing. An EFL statement reads: “An Independent Disciplinary Commission has today expelled Southampton from the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after the club admitted to multiple breaches of EFL regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other clubs’ training. “In addition, the club has received a four-point deduction that will be applied to the 2026/27 Championship table, alongside a reprimand in respect of all the charges. “The effect of today’s order is that Middlesbrough are reinstated into the 2026 play-offs and will proceed to the play-off final against Hull City. The final remains scheduled for Saturday 23 May, with the kick-off time to be confirmed. “Southampton was first charged on Friday 8th May, with further charges issued on Sunday 17th May in relation to additional breaches during the 2025/26 season. Those additional charges arose from matters identified after the initial proceedings involving Middlesbrough were initiated. “Southampton admitted breaches of regulations requiring clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match. The admitted breaches concern fixtures against Oxford United in December 2025, Ipswich Town in April 2026 and Middlesbrough in May 2026. “Southampton has a right to appeal the Commission’s decision in accordance with EFL regulations and the parties are working to try and resolve any appeal on Wednesday 20th May. Subject to the outcome, it could result in a further change to Saturday’s fixture. “The EFL is now in discussion with all three clubs regarding the implications of today’s decision and will make a further announcement in due course. The Commission’s full written reasons will also be published in due course.” We understand Town were unaware that the Saints had spied on training at Playford Road until rumours began circulating in recent days with no confirmation received until shortly before the EFL released the verdict from the hearing. The Blues, who won’t be commenting officially on the development, weren’t among the clubs to have lodged a complaint with the EFL after the Middlesbrough spying incident became public. Photo: Matchday Images



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Pirateplank added 19:23 - May 19

Even with a spy, they couldn't beat us



(It is right to throw them out) 5

Pirateplank added 19:23 - May 19

Even with a spy, they couldn't beat us



(It is right to throw them out) 0

SuffPunch added 19:23 - May 19

The EFL have bigger balls than the Premier League 19

victorysquad added 19:27 - May 19

Eckert if involved, should serve a ban. 7

Keanos_Barmy added 19:27 - May 19

Absolutely the right decision (although a bit of me hoped that they might win the play off final and be hit with a serious points deduction in the Premier League next season). 3

Asdaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa added 19:28 - May 19

Am I the only one the feels bad for Hull and Millwall and doesn't think Boro deserve to get a free pass into the final? Hull legitimately won and Boro didn't win but still get a chance to get promoted. Granted Boro will feel hard done by due to the cheating of Southampton, but at the end of the day they haven't won a game to get into the final. Boro got lucky being drawn against Southampton and Millwall may feel it's unjust that they happened to not be drawn again the cheaters. 2

jas0999 added 19:29 - May 19

Correct decision. Hopefully they will take their medicine and not appeal. 2

management added 19:29 - May 19

Looks like the Southampton intern must have using his debit card at Tescos Copdock. Hope he enjoyed the meal deal. 2

heavyweight added 19:30 - May 19

When the Sinners go marching on!; 1

TimmyH added 19:30 - May 19

Ironic they're the Saints when they've been the sinners...deservedly expelled. 3

RetroBlue added 19:31 - May 19

Justice has been done. Bloody good job. Can't abide cheats and woukld explain their run of "form" when prior to that they were struggling.. 9

Stephbgb added 19:33 - May 19

Nice add of the 4 point deduction for next year, given they will surely appeal, and removing THAT will be the mitigation / compromise. 2

1Warky added 19:35 - May 19

Very likely they were doing it a lot more than these 3 games. They've only admitted them due to evidence. Some own goal by the management team. The full truth will come out eventually when people move on from the club. 3

dirtydingusmagee added 19:36 - May 19

think a fairer decision would have been a playoff between Millwall and Boro, but it would have caused more hassle to the schedules when time was limited . -2

Ipswichbusiness added 19:37 - May 19

I have no sympathy for them, they have brought it entirely on themselves. 3

rollercoastertown added 19:41 - May 19

They spied on us… the team that have played the same formation for 4 years! Brilliant. 7

armchaircritic59 added 19:41 - May 19

Even a spy couldn't account for Jack Clarke turning into Ronaldo for 15 minutes! Got what they deserved. What do you know, the EFL does have b***s after all! 4

Robert_Garrett added 19:42 - May 19

Need shed loads of security at the training ground nowadays - an open cow field in no longer accepted - interesting that they spied on us and got a 2-2? The German manager should be banned for a year to boot? 1

IBelieve added 19:43 - May 19

We were promoted on merit. 2

IBelieve added 19:46 - May 19

Their trajectory during 2nd half of season was unbelievable…..wait a minute!! 2

IBelieve added 19:46 - May 19

Their trajectory during 2nd half of season was unbelievable…..wait a minute!! 0

IBelieve added 19:46 - May 19

Their trajectory during 2nd half of season was unbelievable…..wait a minute!! 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 19:46 - May 19

Asda totally feel for those two clubs and Wrexham tbh. They finished out the play offs in 7th and saints took their spot due to their 15 game unbeaten run clearly now they shouldn’t have been there. 2

IBelieve added 19:47 - May 19

Sorry x 2 1

scooby added 19:53 - May 19

Really pleased with this decision. In the circumstances the only decision that could of been made. Maybe they should go one step further and penalise Southampton points for every team they cheated against. (that would be a can of worms) but if that was the punishment for this game then every game they played with that scenario should be given the same punishment. 2 more points to us and one less for them 2

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