Expelled Saints Admit Spying on Town
Tuesday, 19th May 2026 19:19
Southampton, who have been expelled from the Championship play-offs by an EFL Independent Disciplinary Commission, have admitted spying on Town ahead of the Blues’ penultimate game of the Championship season at St Mary’s.
The Saints needed to win the game against Town to maintain their automatic promotion hopes, the game eventually ending 2-2.
A representative of the Hampshire club was spotted filming play-off semi-final opponents Middlesbrough training, who they subsequently defeated, leading to today’s hearing.
An EFL statement reads: “An Independent Disciplinary Commission has today expelled Southampton from the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after the club admitted to multiple breaches of EFL regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other clubs’ training.
“In addition, the club has received a four-point deduction that will be applied to the 2026/27 Championship table, alongside a reprimand in respect of all the charges.
“The effect of today’s order is that Middlesbrough are reinstated into the 2026 play-offs and will proceed to the play-off final against Hull City. The final remains scheduled for Saturday 23 May, with the kick-off time to be confirmed.
“Southampton was first charged on Friday 8th May, with further charges issued on Sunday 17th May in relation to additional breaches during the 2025/26 season. Those additional charges arose from matters identified after the initial proceedings involving Middlesbrough were initiated.
“Southampton admitted breaches of regulations requiring clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match. The admitted breaches concern fixtures against Oxford United in December 2025, Ipswich Town in April 2026 and Middlesbrough in May 2026.
“Southampton has a right to appeal the Commission’s decision in accordance with EFL regulations and the parties are working to try and resolve any appeal on Wednesday 20th May. Subject to the outcome, it could result in a further change to Saturday’s fixture.
“The EFL is now in discussion with all three clubs regarding the implications of today’s decision and will make a further announcement in due course. The Commission’s full written reasons will also be published in due course.”
We understand Town were unaware that the Saints had spied on training at Playford Road until rumours began circulating in recent days with no confirmation received until shortly before the EFL released the verdict from the hearing.
The Blues, who won’t be commenting officially on the development, weren’t among the clubs to have lodged a complaint with the EFL after the Middlesbrough spying incident became public.
Photo: Matchday Images
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