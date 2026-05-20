Saints Spied on Town at Eastleigh

Wednesday, 20th May 2026 10:00

Southampton sent a spy to watch Town training at local non-league side Eastleigh ahead of the penultimate match of the season, it is being reported.

Yesterday, the Saints were expelled from the Championship play-off final and docked four points to be implemented next season for the Spygate scandal, which emerged when one of their analysts, Will Salt, was spotted filming a Middlesbrough training session ahead of their play-off semi-final.

An EFL statement released last night revealed that the Hampshire club also admitted spying on Town and Oxford United ahead of earlier games.

More details are gradually emerging with WhatsApp messages sent between head coach Tonda Eckert and analysts proving to be something of a smoking gun and their contents presumably having led to the admissions regarding Town and Oxford.

According to The Athletic, the Blues were training at National League Eastleigh’s training facility, also in Hampshire, ahead of the Tuesday 28th April match, which the Saints needed to win in order to maintain their automatic promotion hopes.

The Southampton spy was dressed in Eastleigh kit in order not to attract suspicion. Eckert, who looks set to face FA charges, was apparently unimpressed with the quality of the intelligence the spy provided after watching Town and the U’s.

The Blues were at Playford Road on the Monday morning, Kieran McKenna holding a 9am press conference, before travelling south later that day.

While making no official comment, as reported yesterday, Town were unaware of the Saints’ spying until rumours began to circulate in recent days and then the EFL officially informed them shortly before yesterday’s statement was released.

Southampton have lodged an appeal against the severity of the sanction, which is set to be heard by a senior judge later today, with Hull City still waiting to hear definitively who they will face in Saturday’s play-off final at Wembley, Middlesbrough, as it stands presently, or the Saints, should their appeal be successful.

Photo: Matchday Images