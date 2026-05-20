Al-Hamadi Named in Preliminary Iraq Squad

Wednesday, 20th May 2026 10:35

Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi has been named in a 34-man preliminary squad for a pre-World Cup camp in Spain, which starts later this week.

Al-Hamadi, 24, who spent last season on loan at Luton Town, looks certain to be selected in the final 26-man party for the finals where they will face Norway, France and Senegal in their group games.

The training camp gets under way in Girona on Friday and includes friendly matches against Andorra on Friday 29th May and Spain on Thursday 4th June.

Manager Graham Arnold, previously in charge of his home nation Australia, will then pick his final travelling squad.

After flying to the United States, Iraq will play a third and final friendly against Venezuela on Tuesday 9th June.

Yesterday, George Hirst was named in the Scotland squad for the finals.

Photo: Reuters