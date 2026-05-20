Southampton Apologise Ahead of Appeal

Wednesday, 20th May 2026 15:02 Southampton chief executive Phil Parsons has issued a statement on Spygate in which the Saints, who are appealing their expulsion from the Championship play-offs, apologise to the clubs involved, who include Town and Oxford United as well as their play-off semi-final opponents Middlesbrough. Last night, the Hampshire side were sensationally kicked out of Saturday's play-off final against Hull City and given a four-point deduction next season by an EFL Independent Disciplinary Commission having admitted spying on other clubs’ training immediately prior to matches. In Town’s case, prior to the penultimate game of the season at St Mary’s, which the Saints needed to win to maintain their automatic promotion hopes, while the Blues squad was training at nearby Eastleigh’s facilities having travelled south the day prior to the match. The analyst concerned is understood to have been wearing Eastleigh-badged kit in order not to arouse suspicion. In the statement ahead of today’s appeal against the severity of the sanction, which will be heard by a senior judge, Parsons apologises to the clubs they spied on, although without naming them specifically. “We have appealed yesterday’s decision by the Independent Disciplinary Commission to expel Southampton Football Club from the Sky Bet Championship play-offs and to impose a four-point deduction for the 2026/27 season,” he said. “Before turning to that appeal, I want to address our supporters, our players, and the wider football community directly and without equivocation. “What happened was wrong. The club has admitted breaches of EFL Regulations 3.4 and 127. We are sorry to the other clubs involved, and most of all to the Southampton supporters whose extraordinary loyalty and support this season deserved better from the club. “We have provided our full co-operation to the EFL’s investigation and disciplinary process. Following the appeal, we will also be writing to the EFL to volunteer our participation in a working group on the practical application and enforcement of Regulation 127 across the Championship. Contrition without change is hollow, and we intend to demonstrate change. “On the appeal itself: we accept that there should be a sanction. What we cannot accept is a sanction which bears no proportion to the offence. Whereas Leeds United was fined £200,000 for a similar offence, Southampton has been denied the opportunity to compete in a game worth more than £200 million and one which means so much to our staff, players and supporters. “We believe the financial consequence of yesterday’s ruling makes it, by a very considerable distance, the largest penalty ever imposed on an English football club. Luton Town’s 30-point deduction in 2008/09 — to date the most severe sporting sanction in the English game — was levied against a club already in League Two, with no comparable revenue at stake. “Derby County’s 21-point deduction in 2021 cost them their Championship status. Everton’s eventual six-point deduction in 2023/24 followed losses of £124.5 million, a figure dwarfed by what has been taken from Southampton in a single afternoon. “The largest financial penalty ever levied by the Premier League, against Chelsea in March of this year, was £10.75 million, and was accompanied by no sporting sanction whatsoever despite involving £47.5 million in undisclosed payments over seven years. “We say this not to minimise what occurred at this club, which we have accepted was wrong. We say it because proportionality is itself a principle of natural justice. The Commission was entitled to impose a sanction. It was not, we will argue, entitled to impose one that is manifestly disproportionate to every previous sanction in the history of the English game. “Our appeal will be heard today, and we will provide a further update in due course.” As reported yesterday, Town were unaware of the Saints’ spying until rumours began to circulate in recent days and then the EFL officially informed them shortly before yesterday’s statement was released. Photo: Action Images via Reuters



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WhoisJimmyJuan added 15:11 - May 20

"Contrition without change is hollow". And so is this half baked attempt to worm your way out of due punishment. And if anyone were to participate in such a "working group ", it wouldn't be you. Genuine contrition would involve accepting the punishment. Not only are you appealing, you are trying desperately to assume some kind of bullshet morale high ground. I can't think of the last time I heard anything so obviously fake, manipulative and bare faced as this crap. 4

WhoisJimmyJuan added 15:13 - May 20

So Phil Parsons, you can take your "apology", roll it up, squat down, lean forward and shove it up your..... 2

Saxonblue74 added 15:14 - May 20

"We'd just like to say how sorry we are that we got caught" 10

BerksBlue15 added 15:15 - May 20

What are they appealing? EFL have determined that's the punishment for the crimes they've committed. No mitigating evidence put forward, just, "please don't punish us". Ridiculous. Double the points deduction for wasting the EFL's time... 5

Pencilpete added 15:17 - May 20

I don't get how they can complain about being kicked out of a competition they cheated to progress in and whinge about being robbed of the opportunity to compete in a game when they were more than happy to cheat to rob Middlesbrough of that opportunity and if the result had gone the other way in April .... US ! 2

WalkRules added 15:20 - May 20

Nothing has "been taken from Southampton in a single afternoon" - they had not actually reached the EPL yet so have not been fined that money. Yes they lose the chance of getting there but admitting to cheating three times (and only then when caught out by evidence) probably removes the right to complain too much. By their actions since Oxford they may have denied Ipswich (had we not got 2nd), Millwall, Derby and Wrexham. Just swallow your medicine and move on. 0

hyperbrit added 15:21 - May 20

Southampton do not realize that the appeal could even cost them more points.The corruption in football has really reached new levels of absurdity it seems 0

tractorboykent added 15:21 - May 20

So now they're the victims. Ridiculous. 1

hoppy added 15:31 - May 20

"Derby County’s 21-point deduction in 2021 cost them their Championship status. Everton’s eventual six-point deduction in 2023/24 followed losses of £124.5 million, a figure dwarfed by what has been taken from Southampton in a single afternoon."



How has a figure dwarfing that been 'taken from Southampton' in a single afternoon? Hull may have had something to say about that anyway? 1

Saxonblue74 added 15:38 - May 20

The financial implications simply compound the absurd decision to do what they did. Whatever level of the game, incidents such as this require robust action from the EFL. I am surprised they have been bold enough, but I fear this is not over yet. Kick off time for Saturday is yet to be 100% confirmed depending on which clubs take part. 0

Bert added 15:40 - May 20

The flaw in their argument is that they have been denied the opportunity to be promoted and earn circa £200 million NOT that it has been taken away from them. You cannot take that which is not given. If they argue that Luton’s was the most severe penalty and they want parity but still believe they should compete in the play off final that may suit Ipswich and Coventry should they win the final but it would surely result in Middlesbrough have grounds for appeal. What a mess. 0

IpswichToon added 15:44 - May 20

Did they really think they would get away with a comparable punishment to Leeds, given that an additional rule was written because of what they done?



That's pretty hopeful thinking. The punishment fits the offence. 1

jayceee added 15:48 - May 20

It was a calculated risk that backfired. If the penalty was only £200 000 or even 10x, or even as much as 100x, it would have been profitable. This is the only way to deter them or other clubs from this kind of behaviour. Harsh, but there is no other way. They took the risk, rolled the wrong number, and need to accept the punishment. 2

scooby added 15:48 - May 20

Sorry they got caught 0

PortmanTerrorist added 15:50 - May 20

Trying to compare with Leeds is not going to fly....they did not break any rules and held their hands up immediately. As an ITFC supporter who was at the Saints game, we know first hand how close that game was. The fact they may have gained even the tiniest advantage could have been the difference between us getting the 3 points and being promoted on the night....have to wonder where the EFL would be today if we had not been automatically promoted? I would suggest every ITFC fan would be screaming for these cheaters to be thrown out, and I see no reason not to feel that is the correct punishment.



Saints are a disgrace and are not being made an example of, but rather being appropriately admonished. 1

scooby added 15:54 - May 20

And they are still missing the point 1

Stato added 16:16 - May 20

What a shame for football if the Southampton argument wins. "we knew we were breaking the rules but the size of the reward dwarfed the size of the punsishment so there was no incentive to require our staff to conduct themselves within the rules of the game" 0

CaseyJones added 16:17 - May 20

Why should Middlesbrough lose the opportunity to make £200 mill + because of what your club have done ? 1

Louthblue added 16:21 - May 20

It doesn't matter if it's a game of scrabble for £10 or a play-off game for £200million - you cheat and break the rules you get kicked out. Southampton seem to think because it's a big game they should be excused. Bear in mind they have ONLY admitted to 3 cases. 1

Bazza8564 added 16:29 - May 20

Leeds were fined for conduct in relation to another club. Southampton have been caught breaking a new and very specific rule introduced for just this purpose.

To allow them to play in the final would be vindication of what they did, not a chance the football world wants that to happen, we might as well all be doing it.



I would double the points deduction too. If they were Swindon (remember them), they would be in league two already! This isnt financial irregularity, this is systematic cheating 0

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