Ayinde Joins Doncaster

Wednesday, 20th May 2026 17:43

U21s winger Leon Ayinde has joined League One Doncaster Rovers on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old signed for Town from Cork City in January 2023 and spent the second half of 2025/26 on loan with Boreham Wood in the National League, winning the National League Cup but losing in the play-off final to Rochdale, coincidentally the club where the Irish U21 international had spent the previous season on loan.

Ayinde, whose contract is up this summer, was on the bench for the Blues first team on three occasions, once in the Championship, the home game with Southampton in August, but didn’t make it onto the field.

Photo: Matchday Images