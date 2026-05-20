Weir in Scotland Squad

Wednesday, 20th May 2026 17:54

Town Women loanee Kenzie Weir has been named in the full Scotland squad for their Women’s World Cup group stage qualifiers against Israel next month.

Scotland, who currently top their group, will travel to Hungary for the double-header which will see them face Israel on Friday 5th June and then Tuesday 9th June with both games at the Bozsik Arena in Budapest.

Weir spent the second half of the season with Town from Everton, scoring in two of the last three matches as the Blues secured their place in WSL2 for a second season.

The 22-year-old, whose father David was also a centre-half with Everton and Scotland, received her first full international call in April but is yet to win her first cap.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images