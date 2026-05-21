Town Women Awarded PGA Licence

Thursday, 21st May 2026 11:13

Ipswich Town Women have been awarded a conditional Professional Game Academy (PGA) licence for the 2026/27 season.

Instigated in 2023, the PGA replaced the Women’s Super League Academy scheme with the aim of improving the pathway for young players aged 14 to 20.

The youth system has been the backbone of the success of Town Women over the last few years with the likes of skipper Maria Boswell, Sophie Peskett, Megan Wearing, Leah Mitchell, Lucy O’Brien and Paige Peake having come through the ranks.

Former first-team boss Joe Sheehan (pictured), in his new role of head of player development and pro game academy manager, will oversee the programme.

“The introduction of the PGA is a massive step forward for women’s and girls football in Suffolk, creating the first set-up of its kind in the region to help support players reach their highest potential,” Sheehan told the club site.

“The initial set-up will see an U21 team compete in a league against some of the best academies in the country with a view of further expanding the age groups later on.

“We are proud to already have a brilliant record of bringing through homegrown players and we hope to see that continue in the years ahead.”

Players who may be interested in being considered for the U21 programme for the season ahead are asked to contact the club via this link.

Photo: TWTD