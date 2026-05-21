TWTD Prediction League Winners

Thursday, 21st May 2026 16:26

The TWTD Prediction League was as keenly contested as ever during 2025/26 with BallumKrisset emerging as the winner.

Cryptologically minded readers might have spotted that BallumKrisset is in fact TWTD reporter Kallum Brisset, who carried off the title by an impressive four points despite making predictions for only 41 of Town’s 46 Championship fixtures.

Therefore, this year we have awarded two first prizes with ringwoodblue, 82 points, also winning £150 in Amazon vouchers with third-placed AK74 receiving a £100 voucher and SudburyBlue92 in fourth £50.

The full table can be found here.

The Prediction League, which is essentially the same competition we’ve been running since August 2000, will start again ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. Many thanks to all those who took part.

Photo: TWTD