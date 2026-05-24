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Rangers Linked With New Neil Move
Sunday, 24th May 2026 22:30

Rangers are reportedly set to open talks with Blues loanee Dan Neil, a free agent this summer with his Sunderland contract up.

The Glasgow giants were among the sides vying to sign Neil on loan in January when the midfielder opted to join Town.

According to the Scottish Sun, Rangers are ready to open talks with the 24-year-old, who has previously been linked with Coventry, Wolves and Valencia.

Neil made nine starts and eight sub appearances for the Blues during his loan spell.

Photo: Matchday Images



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cressi added 23:03 - May 24
Will do well up there for Rangers. Just not good enough for us if we want to stay up.
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tetchris added 23:16 - May 24
Couldn’t get into Sunderland’s first team. If we want to emulate Sunderland’s success in the transfer market and league position we mustn’t sign the cast offs. He did very little whilst on loan at town so not a player i would consider good enough for PL
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