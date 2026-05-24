Rangers Linked With New Neil Move
Sunday, 24th May 2026 22:30
Rangers are reportedly set to open talks with Blues loanee Dan Neil, a free agent this summer with his Sunderland contract up.
The Glasgow giants were among the sides vying to sign Neil on loan in January when the midfielder opted to join Town.
According to the Scottish Sun, Rangers are ready to open talks with the 24-year-old, who has previously been linked with Coventry, Wolves and Valencia.
Neil made nine starts and eight sub appearances for the Blues during his loan spell.
Photo: Matchday Images
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