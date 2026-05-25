Former Loanee Sammon Retires

Monday, 25th May 2026 13:31

Former Town loanee Conor Sammon has announced his retirement, aged 39.

Sammon was with the Blues in the first half of the 2014/15 play-off season, making eight starts and 11 sub appearances, scoring once.

The Dubliner started his lengthy career with local side UCD before moving on to Derry City, then Kilmarnock in Scotland, Wigan Athletic and Derby County, from whom he joined the Blues on loan.

Spells with Rotherham (loan), Sheffield United (loan), Hearts, back at Kilmarnock (loan), Partick Thistle (loan), Motherwell (loan), Falkirk and finally Alloa Athletic followed.

“From kicking a ball as a young boy, it was always my dream to play professionally one day,” the former Republic of Ireland international wrote on LinkedIn.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have fulfilled that dream and spent the last 20 years playing in Ireland, England and Scotland.

“I’m also incredibly proud to have represented my country on nine occasions; a privilege and honour I’ll never forget. Over those years, I’ve been fortunate to represent some fantastic clubs and meet so many amazing people along the way.

“To my wife Caroline, thank you for everything you’ve sacrificed throughout this journey and for always being my biggest supporter. Behind every match-day and every high moment was you holding everything together through the moves, pressure, setbacks and time away from home.

“Your support and belief in me never wavered and I couldn’t have done any of it without you by my side. To my two beautiful girls, Sophia and Louisa, you’ve given me a happiness that football never could.

“No matter the result on a Saturday, coming home to you both was always what mattered most. I hope my football career shows you both the importance of never giving up on your dreams, no matter the setbacks along the way.

“To my Mam, Dad, brothers and sisters, thank you for every sacrifice you made from the very beginning to help me chase this dream. I’ll always be grateful for everything you did for me and the support you have given me throughout the years.

“To all my teammates, managers, coaches, staff, supporters and every club I’ve represented throughout my career, thank you. I’ve been fortunate to share dressing rooms with great people, work under brilliant staff and play in front of fantastic supporters.

“I’ll always be grateful for the memories, friendships and experiences football has given me.

“Football has given me so much more than a career. It has taught me discipline, resilience and the importance of teamwork. It gave me friendships and memories that will stay with me forever and perspective both on and off the pitch.

“I leave the game with nothing but gratitude and I’m excited for the next chapter that lies ahead.”

Among those to add their tributes were Town teammates Tommy Smith and Christophe Berra.

“Fantastic career mate well done. Good luck with whatever comes next,” the New Zealand international wrote.

Berra added: “Congratulations on a great career Conor and good luck with what lies ahead.”

Photo: Action Images via Reuters