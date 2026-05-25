O'Shea Added to Irish Squad For Qatar Friendly

Monday, 25th May 2026 14:30

Blues skipper Dara O’Shea has been added to the Republic of Ireland squad for their friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday.

O’Shea, 27, was left out of the party which was named just over a week ago with manager Heimir Hallgrímsson omitting a number of players who have had busy seasons.

However, following several withdrawals, O’Shea and Lincoln City midfielder Jack Moylan, who scored a hat-trick on his international debut in the 5-0 thrashing of Grenada in Spain earlier this month, a game in which the Blues centre-half wore the captain’s armband, have been recalled for the Qatar fixture.

Following that match, the Irish squad travel to Canada for a friendly but O’Shea, Moylan and Brentford keeper Caoimhín Kelleher won’t be involved in that game.

Blues forward Chieo Ogbene and ex-Town defender Corrie Ndaba, now with Lecce in Serie A, were named in the initial party for both matches.

Photo: Andrew Surma/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect