Ademiluyi Named in England U20s Squad

Tuesday, 26th May 2026 15:09

Town striker Princess Ademiluyi has been named in the England U20 squad for a training camp and friendlies in Spain next month.

The Young Lionesses face Canada on Wednesday 3rd June and then Japan on the following Tuesday at the Murcia Stadium in Pinatar.

The games are preparation for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland in September where England are in Group B alongside Brazil, Tanzania and Canada.

Ademiluyi, 19, who joined the club on loan from US-based Gotham FC for a year in January, has previously won two U20s caps, scoring once.

Also in the squad is Ava Baker, who spent the second half of the season on loan with the Blues.

Meanwhile, Town have confirmed that midfielder Kaci-Jai Bonwick has left the club at the end of her contract.

The 18-year-old academy product scored on the final day of the 2024/25 season as the Blues thrashed against Cheltenham Town 8-0 as Town celebrated the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division title and promotion to WSL2, the strike winning the club's Goal of the Season Award.

England U20s: Eve Annets (Manchester City), Katie Cox (Chelsea, on loan to Aberdeen), Kaiya Jota (Stanford University), Ria Bose (West Ham), Rachel Maltby (Aston Villa), Lucy Newell (Manchester United), Chloe Paxton (Sunderland), Chloe Sarwie (Chelsea), Zara Shaw (Liverpool), Mari Ward (Bristol City), Cecily Wellesley-Smith (Arsenal, on loan to FC Rosengård), Lola Brown (Chelsea), May Cruft (Rangers), Laila Harbert (Arsenal, on loan to Everton), Chloe Hylton (Carolina Ascent), Vera Jones (Chelsea), Erica Meg Parkinson (Valadares Gaia), Lexi Potter (Chelsea), Princess Ademiluyi (Gotham FC), Ava Baker (Birmingham City), Lily Dent (Brighton & Hove Albion), Denny Draper (Leicester City), Jessie Gale (Arsenal), Eva Hendle (Chelsea), Vivienne Lia (Arsenal, on loan to Hammarby), Lauryn Thompson (North Carolina Courage).

Photo: Matchday Images