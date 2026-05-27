Mthunzi Wins Cap in Zimbabwe Defeat

Wednesday, 27th May 2026 09:06

Town U21s central defender Corbin Mthunzi played the full 90 minutes as Zimbabwe were beaten 2-0 by Nigeria in the Unity Cup at the Valley, Charlton last night.

Mthunzi who became the first Town player to represent the Zimbabweans when he made his debut as a late sub in a 1-0 victory over Zambia at a friendly tournament in Botswana in March, was winning his second cap.

The 19-year-old picked up a 74th-minute booking, while former Blues attacker Tawanda Chirewa, now with Wolves, was also in the XI, playing the first 76 minutes.

Millwall forward and January Blues target Femi Azeez netted both goals on his international debut for the Nigerians. As previously reported, it’s unlikely Town will renew their interest in the 24-year-old this summer.

Zimbabwe will now face either India or Jamaica, who play one another tonight, in a third/fourth play-off on Saturday with all the competitions games at the Valley. Discounted tickets are available here.

Mthunzi joined Town in April 2025 after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion and was a regular in the U21s during 2025/26.

Having won England caps at U15 and U16 levels, Mthunzi qualifies to play for Zimbabwe through his father.

Photo: Matchday Images